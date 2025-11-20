Hockey: The Netherlands arrive in Chennai for Men’s Junior World Cup

Chennai, Nov 20 The Netherlands men’s junior hockey team touched down in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10 across the vibrant host cities of Chennai and Madurai.

With 24 teams vying for top honours, this year’s edition promises to be the biggest and most competitive in the tournament’s history.

The Netherlands, one of the most consistent performers in the Junior World Cup, arrive with a rich legacy to uphold. They are among the select nations to have participated in every edition of the tournament since its inception. Their impressive record includes a silver medal in 1985 and 2009, and bronze medal finishes in 1979 and 2013. With their last podium finish over a decade ago, the Dutch colts now enter the 2025 edition with renewed determination and a clear mission — to go all the way and lift the elusive World Cup trophy.

Speaking on the team’s arrival, the team’s coach Jesse Mahieu said, “I have been to India a few times, including with the senior national team, so I’m familiar with the country. But every time we return, the warmth of the welcome always stands out, and we truly appreciate it. For many of our players, this is their first time travelling outside Europe, so it’s an especially memorable experience for them.”

He added, “As for the tournament, we know it’s going to be highly competitive. With 24 teams this year — a new format — the level will be intense, and there are several very strong sides in the mix. Our focus is on growing into the tournament step by step and starting well. We open against England, and that’s where our journey begins. From there, we’ll take it one match at a time.”

Also, the Netherlands captain Casper van der Veen added, “We’re really looking forward to this tournament — to enjoy the experience and to push ourselves to perform at our best. When it comes to tough opponents, I’m not thinking too far ahead. Right now, our focus is only on the group stage. We have England, Austria, and Malaysia, and all three are challenging matches. We need to approach them with full intensity and make sure we put ourselves in a strong position early on. Once we get through the pool stage, we’ll see who awaits us in the quarterfinals.”

The Netherlands’ colts have been placed in Pool E alongside Austria, England, and Malaysia, and they will begin their campaign on November 29, where they face England in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in Madurai. The team will look to make a strong opening statement as they embark on their journey toward Junior World Cup glory.

