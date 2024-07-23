Hockey: 'This opportunity motivates me to work even harder', says defender Sanjay on Olympic debut

New Delhi, July 23 Indian men’s hockey team defender Sanjay, who is a formidable drag-flicker from Dabra village near Hisar, Haryana, is set to make his debut at the Olympics in Paris, starting from July 26.

Emerging as one of the most promising players in Indian hockey, Sanjay's journey from a small village to the grand stage of the Olympics is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Indian team for the Paris Olympics. Like any other player, it was my dream to play in the Olympics, so I am happy that my hard work paid off and I made it to the squad for the Paris Olympics. This opportunity motivates me to work even harder and contribute to our team's success. I look forward to making my country proud at the biggest sporting stage," Sanjay was quoted by Hockey India.

"My family was overjoyed when I shared the news of my selection for the Paris Olympics. Their blessings and encouragement have been a tremendous source of motivation for me to give my best in the event and make them proud," he added.

Sanjay first caught the nation's attention during the 2021 Junior World Cup, where he emerged as the highest scorer for India with eight goals, including two hat-tricks. His outstanding performance not only made him the third-highest scorer in the tournament but also showcased his potential as a future star in Indian hockey.

He made his senior team debut in June 2022 and quickly made an impact by helping India win the inaugural FIH Hockey5s. His skills as a drag-flicker have been instrumental in securing crucial victories.

Sanjay has also participated in major tournaments such as the 19th Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China and the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, where the team clinched gold medals. His performance in the FIH Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 earned India a 4th position, and he also secured a silver medal in the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in 2018.

Also, in recognition of his talents, Sanjay was awarded the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) Under-21 in 2021.

Now Sanjay's complete focus is on the Paris Olympics and he aims to take it one game at a time and not get ahead of himself. "I will focus on the Olympics by taking it one game at a time and giving my hundred percent in each match. My goal is to stay fully present and committed, ensuring that I contribute to my team's success with every opportunity on the field. This is the moment I've worked so hard for, and I intend to make the most of it," he stated.

Further revealing his ultimate dream as a player, he said, "Ever since I picked up a hockey stick, I have dreamed of winning Gold medals at the Olympics and the World Cup. Representing my country on these prestigious platforms and bringing home the Gold has always been my ultimate goal. I am deeply committed to making my nation proud through my dedication and hard work on the field,"

