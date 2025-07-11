Hockey: Venkatesh Kenche attributes his India 'A' Europe tour success to 'competitive' domestic circuit

New Delhi, July 11 The India 'A' men's hockey team is off to a flying start, registering back-to-back wins - 6-1 and 6-0 - against Ireland to open their eight-match European tour. Among the standout performers is forward Venkatesh Kenche, a rising talent known for his blistering ball speed and relentless attacking mindset, who is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

After earlier stints at the Junior National Camp in 2016 and 2018, Kenche has made a spirited return to the India setup. He credits this breakthrough to consistent performances on the domestic circuit.

"I have been training and practicing very hard. It has been my goal to play for India," he said. "I focused a lot on my basics and fitness, and that has really helped my game. The domestic circuit is very competitive, with many strong teams, which has pushed all of us to improve."

Kenche played a key role in Hockey Maharashtra's bronze medal win at the National Games and their quarter-final finish at the Senior National Championship.

On making his debut for India 'A', an emotional Kenche said, "It has been a dream come true to represent India. I am very proud - and so is my family. They've always supported and encouraged me, and never put any pressure on me. I am really grateful to them."

Reflecting on the differences between domestic and international hockey, Kenche acknowledged the shift in tempo and tactical depth.

"The game plan is very different here, and the intensity is much higher," he explained. "The coaches focus a lot more on planning, and it’s important to listen carefully to perform well."

On wearing the India jersey for the first time, the 24-year-old admitted to some initial nerves. "Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I soon settled in, started feeling good, and now I feel like I truly belong here. The team is very supportive, and we don’t single out players for mistakes - that really helped boost my confidence."

Kenche is also aware of the areas he wants to improve. "I think my speed with the ball is one of my strengths - it comes naturally, but I’ve also worked on it a lot," he said. "Going forward, I really want to improve my goal-scoring ability."

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the team's momentum. "The team is playing well, and we are all confident that the tour will go well."

India 'A' and Venkatesh Kenche will next face France on Saturday.

