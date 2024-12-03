Holders Man Utd to face Arsenal in FA Cup third round, Villa to host West Ham

London, Dec 3 Holders Manchester United have been drawn to face Arsenal in the third round of this season's FA Cup. The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 10-13, with the FA yet to confirm the full schedule.

It will be the 17th occasion that 14-time winners Arsenal and Man Utd, who have lifted the FA Cup 13 times, have met in the competition, including the 1979 and 2005 finals, which were both won by the Gunners.

In the other all-Premier League tie, seven-time FA Cup winners Aston Villa host West Ham United. The clubs have met three times in the competition, Villa winning twice and losing once.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been drawn at home to League Two Accrington Stanley. Manchester City, who won trophy seven times in total, will take on the League Two side Salford City.

Everton's 39-year-old defender Ashley Young may potentially line up against his son Tyler, 18, who plays for Peterborough United, after the Toffees were drawn at home to the League One side.

Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs remaining in the competition, while Newcastle United are at home to League Two newcomers Bromley, managed by their former goalkeeper coach, Andy Woodman.I

