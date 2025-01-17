"Holding Khel Ratna Award was a very good feeling": Para Athlete Praveen Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 17 : After being felicitated with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Indian Paralympian Praveen Kumar on Friday said that holding the award was a "very good feeling."

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar said that the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will motivate him in the future to perform for the nation.

"Holding the Khel Ratna Award was a very good feeling. I am very happy and it is motivating me to perform better for the nation," Praveen Kumar told ANI.

Coming to other Khel Ratna awardees, Gukesh's success story was one of the major highlights of Indian sports in 2024. He made history in December by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match in Singapore.

The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, saw a stellar performance from Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory, becoming the youngest world champion ever at 18. He also became India's second world chess champion after Viswanathan Anand.

Para Athlete, Praveen Kumar won a Gold in the Men's High Jump T64 at the Paralympics 2024.

Harmanpreet Singh had been part of the Tokyo Olympics where India had won the Hockey bronze. He has also been nominated for FIH Player of the Year. Under his leadership, the India team won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

