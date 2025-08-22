Hong Kong announces 20-member squad for camp in UAE ahead of T20 Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 22 Hong Kong has announced a 20-member squad for a preparation camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, starting on September 9. The camp will feature competitive matches and intensive training sessions aimed at fine-tuning strategies for the eight-team tournament.

The squad will depart for the UAE on August 24, and will also be the first major assignment for newly appointed head coach Kaushal Silva and captain Yasim Murtaza. "As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players. This wider squad will allow me to better assess each individual and provide players with the opportunity to hone their skills, build stronger bonds, and develop a winning mentality within the group.”

“This preparation tour will be crucial in helping the team acclimatise to the weather and pitch conditions. We are planning matches at different venues and will gain valuable experience through under-lights training, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our players,” said Silva in a statement.

The squad also has prominent names like Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ayush Shukla, and Haroon Arshad. “Each player has to earn their spot. We are not here to participate; we are here to compete, win games, and enjoy the experience.”

“The strength of this squad lies in the balance we have built, combining experienced senior players with exciting young talent. This combination is essential for success in a tournament of this magnitude, and I have full confidence in this group to represent Hong Kong, China with pride, resilience, and ambition,” added Silva.

Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup via the 2024 ACC Premier Cup, where they defeated Nepal in the third-place playoff. This will be Hong Kong’s fifth appearance in the Asia Cup after having previously competed in the editions held in 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022.

Hong Kong squad:

Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, and Mohammad Waheed

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor