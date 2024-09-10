Hong Kong Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri breeze past in Round of 16, Chirag suffers early exit

New Delhi [India], September 10 : India shuttler duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stormed into the round of 16 in the women's doubles event, while, Chirag Sen and Manav Choudhary suffered an early exit in the single's event in the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2024.

Treesa and Gayatri ousted Ukraine's Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr in their opening match 21-14, 21-13 to make the cut for the pre-quarterfinals.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face a tough challenge in the Paris Olympics silver medallist duo, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of the People's Republic of China.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, the other Indian pair in women's doubles, lost to Hsieh Pei-Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei in straight games 21-11, 21-8.

In the men's singles event, Chirag Sen and Manav Choudhary crashed out in the qualification round.

Chirag won his first-round match in the qualification round by 21-12, 21-10 against Canada's Lai Yin Chung. However, later on Tuesday, Canada's Xiaodong Sheng got the better of the Indian badminton player with a 12-21, 21-13, 14-21 win.

On the other hand, Manav defeated Ukraine's Oleksii Titov by 21-14, 21-19 in his opening match of the tournament. But he faced an early exit after Chan Yin Chak clinched a straight-set win by 21-6, 21-10.

In the men's doubles event, Vaibhaav and Ashith Surya also faced an early exit in the qualification round. They lost 21-15, 21-9, to Lui Chun Wai and Kuei Chun Hung of Hong Kong, China.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will begin their men's singles campaign on Wednesday. In the women's singles event, Aakarshi Kashyap and Tanya Hemanth will compete in their opening-round matches.

Three Indian pairs will kick-start their campaigns in the mixed doubles, including B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy, Kona Tarun-Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, and Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh.

