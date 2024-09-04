"Hope this year, Pro Panja League reaches new heights": Kochi KDs co-owner Pradeep Raj

New Delhi [India], September 4 : The Pro Panja League (PPL) proudly introduced the Kochi KDs, champion team from the first season, at a press conference held at the Constitutional Club of India.

The event on Tuesday was attended by key figures from the Pro Panja League and garnered widespread media attention. The press conference featured Dr G Praveen Shetty, owner of Kochi KDs; Pradeep Raj, co-owner of Kochi KDs and former para-athlete and National Youth Awardee; Parvin Dabas, co-founder and promoter of the Pro Panja League; and Preeti Jhangiani, actor/producer and President of the People's ArmWrestling Federation India.

The Pro Panja League is India's premier arm-wrestling platform, showcasing top athletes and promoting the sport across the nation. The league has been a significant force in elevating the profile of arm-wrestling and engaging audiences with thrilling competitions.

Kochi KDs are the champions of the first season of the Pro Panja League, aim to bring together talent and passion for arm-wrestling. With a focus on strength, strategy, and teamwork, Kochi KDs are the champions and team to beat in the second season and inspire a new generation of arm-wrestlers.

During the event, Dr Praveen expressed his excitement about the new season and the potential of the Pro Panja League to further popularise arm-wrestling in India. He stated, "We are thrilled to bring Kochi KDs into the second season of the Pro Panja League and look forward to an exciting season ahead."

Pradeep Raj, co-owner of Kochi KDs , emphasised the importance of inclusivity and the growth of para sports, saying, "I am very happy to be associated with the Pro Panja League. I hope that our team will win again this year, and I have also requested Preeti ji and Parvin Dabas ji to consider developing Para Panja because para sports are emerging very fast today, and our players are bringing glory to the country. It is encouraging to see para sports being promoted under Pro Panja. I hope that this year, Pro Panja reaches even greater heights."

"I want to congratulate Kochi KDs for winning the first season. I think it was a very well-fought finale between Kochi KDs and Kiraak Hyderabad. The Kochi KDs really showed dominance throughout the season and very good strategic thinking. And I think, this season also, led by DSG Sports and Dr Praveen Shetty, I think they are the team to beat. They have a target on their back and teams are looking for ways of defeating them. The standard in the Pro Panja League has risen a lot. And I wish all the teams the very best," said Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League.

"It is the second season of the Pro Panja League and it is being held in Mumbai. We had fantastic viewership last season, and this time the expectations are definitely high, and there is a lot of excitement and interest this season. We have with us Dr Praveen Shetty, the owner of the Kochi KDs, and I would also like to congratulate him for last season and also wish him all the best for the coming season. All the teams are all set and trying very hard to take the top spot this year," said Preeti Jhangiani, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor