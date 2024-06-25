"Hopefully, we will return with a medal": India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The highest-ranked Indian men's singles player at number 13, HS Prannoy, is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris 2024 and is hopeful of bringing a medal back to the nation.

He recently shared his journey and insights on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers', reflecting on his recent achievements, preparations, and mindset as he approaches this Olympics.

Aware of the unique pressures of the Olympic stage, Prannoy is focused on maintaining a strong mental approach.

"Major tournaments are always intense. I have never played in the Olympics, but I anticipate a distinct kind of pressure on the court. Often, it's a mental battle more than a physical one. A single match can change everything. As we prepare for the Olympics, our strategy will be to adapt quickly from the first match since every point is crucial. Working with Gopi sir and Guru, we've been honing our physical and mental strengths," he added.

The 31-year-old went on to emphasize the importance of enjoying the process rather than fixating on the outcome.

"It's crucial to cherish the journey instead of obsessing over winning an Olympic medal. The results will follow if the process is right focusing on training and recovery. Improving in training will naturally lead to better results, and hopefully, we will return with a medal," he said.

Prannoy shared his meticulous preparation for Paris 2024, emphasizing the importance of both mental and physical readiness.

"Over the last three to four years, I have adopted a different approach. Building a support team around me has been crucial. This transformation has been pivotal for my journey. Age might just be a number, but it's the dedication and hard work that shape your story," Prannoy said.

The 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist also highlighted two significant milestones from 2023- securing a medal at the World Championships and ending a 41-year drought for India with a podium finish in the men's singles at the Asian Games.

"2023 was truly special. Winning two major medals in the World Championships and Asian Games within a month brought immense satisfaction. Breaking a 41-year gap in the men's singles category at the Asian Games was particularly gratifying," Prannoy remarked.

Prannoy also has won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the mixed team event and a silver at the 2022 Asian Games in the men's team event. He also played for the gold-clinching India team at the 2022 Thomas Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor