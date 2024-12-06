Howe calls for Liverpool-like performance from Newcastle vs Brentford

New Delhi, Dec 6 Despite the draw against Liverpool on Thursday, Newcastle United have struggled to build momentum this season, which has seen them sit at 12th position in the table as the Toons will be hoping to win their first league game since November 10.

Ahead of the away encounter against Brentford, head coach Eddie Howe has pushed his side to put the same level of intensity they displayed against Liverpool.

"After any game, there's a comedown. But I think it will be a steep one after the Liverpool game. And I think our challenge this weekend is to find a way to hit the same levels of intensity and mental qualities that we showed on Wednesday, so quickly,” said Howe in the pre-game conference.

Fabian Schar's 90th minute strike rescued a point for Newcastle United in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Alexander Isak's thunderous effort, the Swede's fifth league goal of the 2024/25 campaign, fired the Magpies into a deserved lead at St. James' Park before Curtis Jones' strike shortly after the restart found the hosts back on level terms.

Anthony Gordon's composed finish, though, regained United's one-goal cushion after the hour mark but despite Mohamed Salah's brace firing the Reds ahead in the closing stages, Schar's effort in the final minutes salvaged a commendable point for Eddie Howe's side.

Howe even went on to praise the Swiss defender and commended his attacking contributions to the side.

"Fabian has got those midfield qualities at centre-back, he has that creative eye. That is so important in our build-up phase. He used the ball well against Liverpool. His goal is rounding everything up, how he scored from that angle, great goal. He has that technical ability to adapt, and he’s scored some good goals for us,” he added.

