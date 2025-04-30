Huge amounts in TOPS funding unaccounted for as athletes fail to submit bills

Mumbai, April 30 A financial audit by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) into the advance money paid to sportspersons for foreign coaching and competition trips cleared under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) assistance has revealed a lot of irregularities, with the beneficiaries failing to submit the relevant bills.

The matter was brought to light and discussed during the 155th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

It was revealed in the meeting that around funds totaling Rs 8 crore have not been accounted for as the beneficiaries have failed to supply supporting bills and expenditure accounts despite repeated reminders, according to a source.

It was decided at the meeting that steps be taken to ensure the beneficiary sportspersons take steps to submit the bills. It was also suggested that in case the beneficiaries fail to submit the bills, the amount pending for accounting be deducted from the cash rewards that will be given to the said sportspersons, the source informed.

In light of such a huge amount of funds still unaccounted for, there was a suggestion that proposals from defaulting beneficiaries should not be cleared.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the MOC cleared 56 proposals for financial assistance by sportspersons in the TOPS Core ground towards

The MOC cleared 56 proposals across TOPS, TEAMS, and TAGG (Target Asian Games Group) disciplines to the tune of Rs 4.37 crore.

Among those whose proposals were cleared was long jumper Shaili Singh, who sought financial assistance to compete in the UAE Grand Prix on May 9 and the UAE Athletics Women’s Gala on May 11, 2025.

The MOC approved boxer Nikhat Zareen’s request for financial assistance to participate in 17-day international training in Tashkent along with Uzbekistan’s elite women’s team from May 8 to 23. The assistance includes her airfare, boarding, and lodging along with her coach, visa fees, and medical insurance, among others.

The MOC also cleared the proposals of table tennis players Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula for financial assistance towards competing in the ITTF World Championship in Doha, Qatar, from May 17 to 25.

The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist in equestrian, Fouaad Mirza, will also receive financial support for competing in 18 events till December 2025, which includes tournament entry fees, horse and rider travelling expenses, boarding and lodging for 140 days, and coaching fees.

The 15-year-old tennis player Maaya Rajeswaran’s proposal seeking financial assistance for 22 international competitions and training at the iconic Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain till December 2025 was also approved by the MOC. Maaya is currently the youngest tennis player to be inside the top 700 in the WTA rankings.

The MOC also cleared the proposal of fencer Bhavani Devi for a 150-day international training camp in Italy with coach Cristian Bauer apart from competing in five international events. 18-year-old cyclist Harshita Jakhar’s request for financial assistance towards the purchase of a specialized road time trial bike costing Rs 14.40 lakh was also approved by the MOC.

