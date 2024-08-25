Huge lesson for us on what to expect from our conditions, says Shan Masood

Rawalpindi, Aug 25 After a shocking 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood admitted that the outcome translates to the home side failing to read the conditions in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh registered their first Test win against Pakistan in the 14th attempt. After posting 565 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's declaration of 448-6, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan shared seven wickets between them to bundle out Pakistan for 146 in their second innings. Bangladesh chased the winning target of 30 without losing a wicket to script history.

In the opening match of the two-Test series, Pakistan opted for the all-pace attack but the move didn't go well in the match. "Never to make an excuse, it (the pitch) didn't play the way we thought it would. Also, the weather it had been around in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it rained around 8-9 days before the first day of play. Firstly looking at the pitch, we expected it to do a bit more. With three pace bowlers, they were gonna be pushed to the limit," Masood said after the match.

"At the end of the day, we got it wrong. Hindsight, looking at the declaration, we wanted to push the game forward. Also with the ball and in the field, we could have done better to keep them at par. It's a misconception, with the way it was going to take a lot. When you are playing for a draw, funny things can happen. A lot can happen under pressure," he added.

The left-handed batter admitted that they made mistakes and needed to better themselves in the next game.

"There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next. There's always room for a spinner, we lost Aamer Jamal who does well with both bat and ball. In Sydney, Sajid Khan played, going with four pacers didn't work in this game. There have been different pitches produced, it's a huge lesson for us on what to expect from our own conditions. The key is to consider the conditions and not make the same mistakes we have made here," Masood added.

The second Test of the series will be played at the same venue from August 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor