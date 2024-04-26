Hulkenberg to leave Haas for Sauber at the end of F1 season 2024

Hinwil (Switzerland), April 26 German Formula 1 driver Nico Hulkenberg will leave Haas at the end of the season to join Sauber in 2025, the two teams confirmed on Friday.

The German racer signed a multi-year deal with Sauber and in 2026 will become the first driver for Audi's entry into the F1.

Nico joined hands with Haas in 2023 after three years of gap from a full-time F1 circuit and has been one of the grid's in-form drivers this season.

"I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he's been here with us - he's been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with, " team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement put out by Haas on Friday.

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance - a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

"There's a lot more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season."

Nico demonstrated his skill at an early age, winning four titles in the most significant single-seater junior categories between 2005 and 2009. Prior to making his Formula 1 debut in 2010, he gained notoriety in 2008 during test drives. He would go on to participate in almost 200 races for seven different Formula 1 teams.

"We are very pleased to welcome Nico back here in Hinwil from 2025 and to compete with him in Formula One. With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team – and of Audi’s F1 project," said Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Audi F1 factory team.

"Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in building something long-term together. Nico is a strong personality, and his input, on a professional and personal level, will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team," he added.

Nico participated in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) alongside the Formula 1 season in 2015, which was a unique step for drivers of his generation. On his debut, Nico won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I'm returning to the team I worked with back in 2013 and have fond memories of the strong team spirit in Switzerland. The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me," said Nico Hulkenberg.

Team Haas is positioned at the fifth of the Constructor Championships table with 12 points in five races.

