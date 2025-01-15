Humpy Koneru set to return to Norway Chess Women 2025

Stavanger (Norway), Jan 15 India’s top-ranked female chess player Humpy Koneru will return to compete in Norway Chess Women 2025. With her proven track record, and being no. 3 of the highest-rated female players in the tournament, she is a strong contender for the title.

Currently ranked World No.6 in women’s classical chess, Humpy aims to make her mark in the prestigious chess tournament.

Humpy's return to Norway Chess Women highlights her remarkable career. In 2002, she became the first Indian woman to achieve the Grandmaster title, securing her place in chess history. Now, she remains India’s No.1 in women’s chess and a respected figure worldwide.

Her achievements include winning the World Rapid Championship title twice—in 2019 and 2024. Her victories in the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championships have further confirmed her status as one of the top female players in chess.

Norway Chess 2025 will give Humpy the opportunity to demonstrate her skills once again. As one of only two female players in chess history to cross the 2600 rating mark, she has consistently broken barriers and paved the way for women’s chess. Her participation this year reflects her determination and drive to compete at the highest level.

"It's an honour to play in the prestigious Norway Chess Women tournament," said Humpy Koneru. When asked to describe herself, she chose the word "self-disciplined," a quality that defines her approach to chess and her rise to the top. This discipline has helped her remain focused, consistent, and resilient, even against tough opponents.

Humpy’s participation in global tournaments continues to inspire aspiring chess players, particularly young women in India and around the world. Her journey is a testament to how determination and discipline can lead to extraordinary success.

“Humpy’s achievements speak volumes, and we are delighted to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women 2025,” said Kjell Madland, Founder and Tournament Director of Norway Chess.

