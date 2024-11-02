Hussain wants Crawley and Pope to prove their worth in NZ Test series

New Delhi, Nov 2 Despite mixed performances in England’s recent Test series in Pakistan, both Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope have retained their spots in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, but former England cricketer Nasser Hussain warned both the batter to not "not get too comfortable" citing their recent Test form.

﻿The series, beginning November 28, will test England's resilience and depth, as selectors continue to emphasise an aggressive style under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Adding further intrigue, all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been called up, while Jamie Smith will miss the tour as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

Hussain emphasised the message England’s selectors are sending to Crawley and Pope—two key players who struggled in Pakistan. Hussain noted that while England is committed to maintaining a competitive edge, Crawley and Pope must improve their form to avoid complacency. "England have selected very well. The people in the last two years, random picks, have come in and they've all done very well and look very good cricketers," Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"You've not looked at any of them and thought, 'well, what have England picked him for?'. They've all looked good picks and put in performances straight away. But will they ever go back? It can't be a closed shop. I would like to keep nudging Crawley and Pope to say, 'do you know what? Keaton Jennings is getting a few runs or [Haseeb] Hameed is now getting a few or Rory Burns got a lot over the summer'. Your place is not granted forever."

Ollie Pope, England’s vice-captain, particularly struggled in Pakistan, with an average of just 11 runs and a top score of 29 across the series. Crawley showed flashes of promise, including a solid 78-run knock in Multan, though he couldn’t convert his starts consistently as England fell to a 2-1 series defeat. Despite these challenges, Stokes defended his top order, backing them as England’s finest—a stance some have interpreted as a show of faith amid a difficult tour.

Atherton weighed in on Bethell’s selection, expressing mixed feelings about the call. On one hand, Bethell’s inclusion reflects the selectors’ willingness to gamble on emerging talent; on the other, it raises questions about England’s depth if a player with a first-class average of just 25 is being added to the squad. "Going back to the Bethell selection, you can look at it two ways. You can say, this is the superstar kid of the future that they are absolutely betting the house on," added Atherton.

"They think he's going to be a fantastic player and they'll be judged on that. And that may well be right. A lot of their selections have been really good.

"But you could also say then, well, if they're having to pick somebody who averages 25 after 20 first-class games and hasn't scored a first-class hundred, what else is there?"

Bethell’s inclusion continues England’s trend of injecting youthful energy into the squad. Recently, talents like Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir have made strong impressions, particularly during the Pakistan tour, and now Bethell has an opportunity to catch the selectors’ attention. England’s managing director Rob Key recently highlighted this focus on young talent, unveiling a list of 29 centrally-contracted players, with Will Jacks, Olly Stone, Phil Salt, and Bashir joining the roster.

The newly released contract list also reflects significant changes. While Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have signed extensions for their two-year contracts, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson were notably omitted. The decision to leave out Robinson, despite his impressive record, has sparked questions from fans and analysts alike.

Hussain described this as a potential "wake-up call" for Robinson, challenging the bowler to maintain his edge. "With his talent, I’d be very disappointed if he doesn’t don the England jersey again,” Hussain said, underscoring Robinson’s importance to the Test setup.

The introduction of multi-year contracts, including extensions for Stokes and Buttler, has also drawn scrutiny. Atherton voiced reservations, suggesting that in the fast-paced world of cricket, such lengthy contracts may hinder motivation. “It’s essential for players to stay driven, particularly in a demanding sport,” he noted, though he acknowledged that the move likely helps counter the pull of franchise leagues. Hussain echoed these sentiments, pointing to Mark Wood as a player who benefits from stability but also faces temptations from lucrative T20 leagues.

