I aim to strike gold and bring greater glory to India, says para-athlete Preeti Pal

New Delhi, Sep 22 India’s acclaimed para-athlete, Preeti Pal, a double bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, has been officially named the flag bearer for India's contingent at the upcoming prestigious New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Her remarkable journey from overcoming cerebral palsy to becoming one of the country’s brightest stars in para-athletics serves as a shining example of determination and excellence.

Born with cerebral palsy, Preeti has overcome all obstacles with her unwavering spirit and determination. With personal bests of 14.21 seconds in the 100m and 30.01 seconds in the 200m T35 sprint categories, she achieved two landmark bronze medals in Paris, putting India firmly on the global para-sports map.

From a child battling cerebral palsy to a Paralympic medallist, Preeti's journey is one of determination and perseverance. After struggling with limited treatment options in her hometown, she relocated to Delhi to train with expert coaches. The support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which offered her financial assistance, advanced training facilities, physiotherapy, and sports equipment, has been instrumental in her development.

India's flag bearer for the prestigious IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, the largest para-athletics event ever hosted in India, is Preeti Pal. This historic event, taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 27 September to 5 October 2025, features the nation’s top athletes and international stars.

Sharing her motivation, Preeti said, "This journey has been about immense hard work and dedication. While the expert coaching has guided me technically, the support from SAI and TOPS has been a game changer providing me with the facilities, equipment, and financial backing necessary to compete at the highest levels. My daily training is intense, focusing on improving every aspect of my performance. This moment is not just a recognition of my journey but a testament to resilience and teamwork. I aim to strike gold and bring greater glory to India. Every step I take is for those who believe in me and for those who dare to dream despite challenges."

With her sights set on the future, Preeti is determined to enhance her medal collection and secure gold at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on home turf. She's maintaining her intense training regime and serving as a shining role model for the next generation of para-athletes.

