I am completely recovered now: PV Sindhu ahead of Badminton Asian Mixed Team Championships 2023

Indian badminton ace and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has declared herself "fully fit" after a prolonged battle with injury and is looking forward to taking part in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, starting in Dubai from Tuesday to kick off the season in 2023.

Last year, Sindhu won the Syed Modi International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open titles, making it her best-ever BWF World Tour season in terms of the number of tournaments won.

She also won the women's singles gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which was her maiden CWG title. But a stress fracture on her left foot in August forced her to miss the remainder of the season.

She is currently at number nine in the women's singles players' world rankings.

She made a comeback to the sport in January at Malaysia Open, but made a shock first-round exit after a loss to arch-rival Carolina Marin. In the same month, she faced another opening-round exit in the India Open. Following this, she opted to skip Indonesia and Thailand Masters and allowed herself to get some more recovery time.

But now, the 2019 World Champion feels fully fit and is raring to go.

"I am completely alright now," PV Sindhu told the BWF website as quoted by Olympics.com.

"Physically and mentally, I am completely fine. Injuries happen but it is important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes," added the star shuttler.

She also said that she is eager to reclaim the form she was in last year before an injury broke her momentum. However, Sindhu is aware that the process may take a little time.

"You also have to be 100 per cent but I am completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches. I am on track," PV Sindhu stated.

She thanked her parents for supporting her through these tough times.

"My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments," Sindhu concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

