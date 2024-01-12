I am currently oscillating between two jobs, says PKL Referee Damayanti Boro

Jaipur, Jan 12 Damayanti Boro has been leading the charge in kabaddi in the Northeast as a coach for several years. However, she has always had an interest in officiating as well and she achieved her dream of becoming a technical official at the Pro Kabaddi League for the first time this season.

When asked about how she was introduced to the sport, Boro said, "My elder brother was a javelin thrower and I used to go to the ground with him. I was in the sixth standard at that time. Then I saw a few girls practice kabaddi on the field. Then I joined them too as an SAI trainee. Thereafter I took part in State and National competitions, but I couldn't play in international tournaments."

Post her playing career, Boro became a professional kabaddi coach after passing an exam conducted by Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) in 2015. Speaking about how she made her way into officiating, she said, "I am primarily a kabaddi coach. I am currently working with the Assam Government in Guwahati. But, I always had an interest in officiating. So I have been officiating in some domestic tournaments whenever I receive an opportunity."

When asked about how she attained the referee's role at the Pro Kabaddi League, Boro said, "The Pro Kabaddi League conducted a referee selection camp in Assam in 2019 and I got selected for PKL during the camp. I went for a workshop in Mumbai as well, but I couldn't officiate in Season 7 because my employer at the time didn't allow me to officiate in PKL."

However, Boro received an opportunity to officiate in PKL once again, "I attained a job as a kabaddi coach in the Assam Government in July 2023 and then I received an opportunity to officiate in the Pro Kabaddi League once again. This time my employer allowed me to officiate in PKL and therefore I am here. I would like to thank Mashal Sports for this opportunity."

The referee also said that she is currently oscillating between two jobs. "So currently, I am officiating in alternate venues in PKL Season 10. When I am not officiating in PKL Season 10, I go back to my coaching job in Guwahati," signed off Boro.

