I am fit now, would try to do well in tournaments: Deepak Chahar

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Indian pacer Deepak Chahar said that he is fit now and is looking forward to doing well in every opportunity he gets to make his way back into the national side.

Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which affected his campaign for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He took 13 wickets in 10 matches for CSK.

"I am fit now. Whichever tournaments I get to play, like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I would try to do well in them. That is all I can control as a player. We cannot decide anything else as players. My mindset is to do well in every chance I get," said the pacer in an interview with ANI.

Chahar has represented India in 13 ODIs, scoring 203 runs in nine innings with two fifties and has taken 16 wickets. He has also taken 29 wickets in 24 T20Is. His figures of 6/7 are the highest bowling figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is.

On India's chances for the ICC Cricket World Cup, the pacer said India has good chances in the tournament.

“We won last time when it was held in India. Players know the conditions and pitches well and enjoy a home advantage. I cannot predict top four teams since all teams are good," he said.

The pacer was in Delhi at the launch event of his sportswear, nutrition brand, DNine, which deals with sportswear like shirts, shoes, bags. Chahar also spoke about the products.

The pacer last played an international match for India against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Chahar has also taken 72 wickets in 73 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and CSK.

In 10 IPL 2023 matches, Chahar took 13 wickets with the best figures of 3/22.

