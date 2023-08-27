"I am in tension," says Indian athlete Muhammed Anas's mother before Men's 4X400M Relay team final 

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 : Indian Men's 4X400M Relay Team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh are set to compete in the World Championships Final.

Before the game, Muhammed Anas's mother Sheena spoke toabout her son's big day.

"I am in tension. We can't predict anything when we compete with big countries. In the 2016 Commonwealth Games, they qualified for the final and we were under great expectations, we expected a medal in the final but point zero seconds difference, they lost Medel and they got the fourth position. So we can not say anything. All in God's hands," the Indian athlete's mother said.

Indian men’s 4x400m relay team qualified for the final with a new Asian record at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 2:59:05 to finish second overall in the heats at Budapest.

Muhammed Anas's mother also revealed that her son is confident before the game.

"He called me and he is in confidence. When they were small kids they used to participate in small events. Till plus one he studied at Nilamel school. His sir Ansar had advised to send him to Mar Basil School Kothamangalam. He studied there one year for plus two. Till plus one Ansar sir trained him. Kothamangalam school got a medal in the relay in the national school games.

Later he practiced under coach Jayakumar at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayoor. He got a record that year and was selected for the Indian team. Now also he is practicing under Jayakumar sir at LNCP. He participated in Asian games and many competitions abroad. Commonwealth Games and various world championships. Last time they qualified for the Olympics," she further added.

The Indian team finished behind the USA in a nine-team heat 1. The USA clocked a time of 2:58.47 and finished first while Great Britain finished third with 2:59.42 to take the final qualifying spot in heat 1. The first three finishers from each of the two heats and two other teams with the fastest times made the cut for the final.

Indian men’s timing also shattered the national record of 3:00.25, set by Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the race, India was sixth after the first leg run by Muhammed Anas but Amoj Jacob’s stunning dash in the second leg put India in second place. Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh did well to hold onto the pace in the final two legs to see India through to the final.

The Indian team was also the second-fastest team across both heats. The final is scheduled on Sunday - the last day of the global athletics meet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor