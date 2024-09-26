"I am so happy, excited": Vantika Agrawal on historic gold at 45th Chess Olympiad

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Vantika Agrawal's excitement is palpable after India's historic gold win at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest! She's part of the women's team that clinched gold for the first time, alongside teammates Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, and Tania Sachdev.

In a remarkable achievement for Indian chess, the nation clinched the gold medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad. The victory was a testament to the dedication, hard work, and resilience of the team.

The grandmasters, Tania Sachdev, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Harika Dronavalli, shared their thoughts on this historic moment.

While speaking to ANI, Vantika Agrawal shared her excitement and the unique experience of this victory, stating, "I am so happy and excited that we could make this happen. It wasn't easy at all, but we are happy that we could perform under pressure. I have won many medals before, but this time was different. After winning, everyone was messaging me. Prime Minister Modi met us and interacted with us immediately after we returned from the US."

Tania Sachdev expressed her overwhelming joy, saying, "I am overwhelmed right now. The hard work and training have been a lot, but the feeling of standing on the podium with a gold medal makes it all worth it. I believe that pressure is a privilege. If there is pressure on you, then you are doing something good."

Vaishali Rameshbabu highlighted the significance of being part of the gold-winning team, saying, "I am very happy to be part of such a historical gold-winning team. In the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai, we were close to winning gold but lost the last match. Maybe that experience helped us this time to handle the pressure better."

Harika Dronavalli reflected on her motivations and the emotional journey, stating, "My motivation is less now. I wanted to win gold, and we have won it. Team championships take a lot of energy and come with a lot of stress because you are playing for the whole team. Being part of this historical team is something I cherish. I would like to end on such a beautiful note, but you never know what the future holds."

The Indian women's team won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5. Harika, Divya, and Vantika won their respective matches in the final round, while Vaishali drew her game against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

In the men's competition, the USA secured second place, with Uzbekistan winning bronze. In the women's competition, Kazakhstan claimed the silver medal, and the USA took bronze.

In the final round of the tournament, the Indian men's team comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna defeated Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Victories from Gukesh and Arjun gave India a 2-0 lead, securing the gold. Praggnanandhaa later won his game, and Vidit drew his, resulting in a 3.5-0.5 win for India.

Following this remarkable achievement, PM Modi met the Indian men's and women's chess teams at his residence on Wednesday to celebrate their success at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad.

The triumph at the 45th Chess Olympiad is not only a milestone for Indian chess but also a source of inspiration for aspiring players.

