I am very happy that he got a bronze medal for the country: Aman's sister Pooja Sehrawat

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 11 : After Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, the Indian wrestler's sister Pooja Sehrawat said that she was very that her brother could win a medal for the country.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Pooja said that they were hoping for the gold medal. She added that the people in the village are happy.

"I am very happy that Aman got a bronze medal for the country. We were hopeful for gold...He (Aman) is very happy. The people in the village are also happy...," Pooja Sehrawat said.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Aman said that he was hoping for the gold medal but was still happy to bag the bronze in the wrestling event.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman said.

The 21-year-old wrestler added that it was a 'speechless' moment after standing on the Olympic podium. The youngster further added that his next target will be to prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

