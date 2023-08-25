"I can perform well at senior level": U20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal ahead of Asian Games 

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Ahead of the Asian Games starting from September 23, U20 World Wrestling Champion Antim Panghal who secured her place after wrestler Vinesh Phogat's withdrawal said on Thursday that she is confident to do well at senior level.

Antim Panghal had missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, losing the trials to Vinesh Phogat. However, she was motivated to do better at the senior level after failing to qualify for CWG 2022.

“After last year’s Commonwealth Games trials, I was determined to do good at the senior level. I started to fight good bouts. Earlier, I used to just think about junior but after that, I got the confidence that I can perform well at the senior level as well," Antim said.

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal defended her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships to claim the third gold medal for India in Jordan on Friday.

“My life changed after that, I started to concentrate more on training. But I know I will have to work harder at the senior level,” Antim added.

After winning consecutive medals at the U20 World Championships, Panghal feels she is motivated enough to perform better in the upcoming tournaments despite the pressure.

“Last time I went for the competition, I became the first Indian woman wrestler to win the gold and I was determined to bag the gold. This time I became the first woman to win two consecutive gold medals in U-20 worlds.

“Pressure is there to win medals, but medals give you motivation,” she added.

India won 13 medals with four gold, two silver and seven bronze medals in the recently concluded U20 World Wrestling Championships. Indian women wrestlers made history by winning seven medals including three gold for India.

