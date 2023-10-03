"I could have done better": Gold medallist Annu Rani

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Javelin thrower Annu Rani who bagged India's 15th gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games said she could have done better despite pulling off her season-best throw on Tuesday.

Annu touched 62.92-metre, which was her season's best throw, and topped the chart to win the country its 15th gold in the ongoing Asian Games. Her best throw of the evening came in her fourth attempt.

After the event, Annu said she could have done better but there were a few barriers that stopped her from surpassing her best throw.

"I could have done better but this year I have faced a lot of ups and downs and when an athlete loses too many competitions the mind gets disturbed and the player doubts themselves. But I won the gold medal after facing a lot of struggle so I am happy," Annu told ANI.

She went on to talk about how this victory will give her confidence for the Paris Olympics next year and the number of emotions she went through after claiming the gold medal.

"It was the final competition of the year so I am happy and motivated to perform better in next year's Olympics. It is hard to explain we forget the struggle when this moment comes and it is a dream of every player to see the national flag rising high in the air," Annu added.

While Annu walked away with the gold, Sri Lankan javelin thrower, Nadeesha Dilhan, claimed the second spot with her personal best throw of 61.57m while China's Huihui Lyu claimed the bronze medal with a throw of 61.29m.

