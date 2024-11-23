‘I depart with gratitude’: Gerardo Martino after stepping down as Inter Miami head coach

New Delhi, Nov 23 Inter Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has officially stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons, saying that it was an “honour to work at such a special club” leaving the club to its most successful period in history.

The 62-year-old Argentine coach announced his decision despite having a year remaining on his contract, leaving behind a legacy of success in just over a year with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

"It has been an honour to work at such a special club and to lead such a special team," Martino said in a heartfelt statement. "I've enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life. I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone that made it possible."

Martino joined Inter Miami in June 2023 at a time when the club was struggling near the bottom of the MLS standings. Under his guidance, Inter Miami underwent a dramatic transformation, winning their first-ever trophies: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield for the league’s best regular-season record.

Key to Martino's success was the arrival of Lionel Messi, his compatriot and former player during his stints as Argentina and Barcelona coach. Together, they elevated the team’s performances, setting records and earning Inter Miami a place in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

However, despite their regular-season dominance, Inter Miami's 2024 campaign ended on a sour note, as they were eliminated in the first round of the post-season playoffs by Atlanta United.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas confirmed the search for Martino's successor is in its final stages, with an announcement expected "in the next few days." Among the rumored candidates is former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano, who shares a close relationship with Messi and fellow Inter Miami star Luis Suarez.

"We are very near [the] end of the process," Mas said. "We got it down to three final candidates by Tuesday. We made a decision who we wanted the day before yesterday and we will announce in the next few days."

Mas also confirmed that Messi, who is under contract until 2025, had provided input during the search but had no power of veto over the new appointment. Mas expressed confidence that Messi would still be with the club when they move into their new stadium in 2026.

--IANS

hs/

