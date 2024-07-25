'I don't see anything happening any time soon': Brook on England white-ball captaincy

New Delhi, July 25 Harry Brook has played down any immediate ambitions to captain England, despite speculation over potential changes in the white-ball leadership.

With the future of current captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott under review following England's disappointing performances in the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Brook, 25, has been mentioned as a potential successor. However, he remains focused on his upcoming role as captain of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

"This is my first captaincy role with the Superchargers. We'll see how that goes and then maybe I'll have a different answer in a couple of months. I don't see anything happening any time soon, so I'll just stay in the moment and focus on Test cricket," said Brook, as quoted by BBC.

Brook, who has shown his prowess in the longest format, made his first home Test century during the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge. He emphasised his commitment to Test cricket, stating, "Test cricket is my priority. I want to play every Test match I can for England."

After the final Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, which starts on Friday, Brook will join the Northern Superchargers for The Hundred.

Managing director Rob Key has not provided any assurances about Buttler and Mott's positions, indicating that changes might be considered to advance the white-ball team.

Brook, however, remains focused on his current roles, saying questions about leadership are "above his pay grade."

Taking his first senior leadership role with the Superchargers, Brook will be coached by former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. "Fred just asked me if I wanted to be captain, he thought I'd do a decent job, so we'll see how we go," said Brook.

"I'll be a fairly chilled captain. We've said that all training will be optional. There's nothing put on you as a player. Just be chilled, relaxed, go out there and express yourself and play," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor