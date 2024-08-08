"I don't think I would be able to give my 100 per cent": Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 US Open

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he will not compete in the 2024 US Open, citing an inability to give his 100 per cent.

Nadal, who recently suffered a second-round defeat to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics, expressed regret over missing the event.

In a post on social media, Nadal said that he has decided not to compete in the upcoming US Open. The Spaniard added he will miss those electric and special night sessions in New York.

The Spanish tennis legend confirmed that his next tournament will be the Laver Cup in Berlin.

"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year's US Open a place where I have amazing memories. I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don't think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin," Nadal wrote on X.

https://x.com/RafaelNadal/status/1821285738840768904

In the Summer Games 2024, the US pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram ended Spanish stars Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal's hopes of a gold medal in the men's doubles event.

In the quarter-finals, Alcaraz and Nadal were outplayed by the US pair in straight sets following a 6-2, 6-4 defeat. Seeded fourth, Krajicek and Ram looked well set against the star Spanish duo. They controlled the rallies and lured Alcaraz and Nadal to make uncharacteristic errors in the early stages of the game.

The American duo wrapped up the first set by dominating the Spanish stars in front of a jam-packed crowd that stood behind Alcaraz and Nadal.

Expectations of a comeback were always on the cards, with Nadal and Alcaraz on the field. The second set began with both pairs fighting hard for each point and trying to kill the momentum by attempting to break each other's serve.

However, the American pair earned rewards for the consistency that they showed throughout the match. Alcaraz's serve was broken at 3-3, and the outcome of the clash was written on the wall for the Spanish duo.

Krajicek's nerves dwindled when the American duo stood on the verge of rewriting Nadal's fairytale ending. At 5-4, a couple of errors almost allowed the Spanish duo to make a comeback. However, they kept their calm and fended off three break points. Krajiceka aced Alcaraz to cap off an impressive display by the American duo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor