I don’t want any players that do not want to join our club: Thomas Frank on Eze

London, Aug 22 Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has said that he does not want any player to be at the club if the said footballer does not want to be there.

Frank’s comments stems from reports suggesting North London rivals Arsenal swooping in and hijacking Tottenham’s attempts of signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The club is said to have reached an agreement with Palace, with Eze also agreeing personal terms with Spurs before choosing to join the Gunners.

"I don’t speak about specific players, unless they are at our fantastic club.

"There have been a lot of rumours, a lot of times there’s nothing in it. That’s part of the business. There will be a lot of links, to generalise that, to be very, very clear, I don’t want any players that don’t want to come to the club. They don't want to come to the club to wear this fantastic badge, we don’t want them here,” said Frank in the pre-match conference.

After a promising start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 win over promoted side Burnley, Tottenham now must brace themselves for a visit to Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Despite the huge contest that awaits his men, Frank is confident they are fully capable of walking away with a result on the night.

"I don’t think there is a ‘go to system or go to approach’. We need to go there and be brave. We need to control phases one and two. I think they are a team that for the last four or five years have been one of the best teams in the world. They’ll want to bounce back. Brave and aggressive are two key words.

"They are one of the big three contenders for the titles. A fantastic team, a fantastic manager. To go there and get a result, get a win, would be great for building momentum. We believe we can get a result, we'll be brave but respectful of City.

"I treat every game differently. I will take a decision on what will do tomorrow. I always think how can we tweak the system but the principles stay the same,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor