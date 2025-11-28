"I feel great that I completed my family's dream": Champa Thakur after India's victory in Kabaddi World Cup

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 : Indian Kabaddi player Champa Thakur expressed her gratitude and dedication to her family after winning the Kabaddi World Cup.

She credited her father for inspiring her to work hard since childhood and fulfilling his dream of competing internationally. Thakur felt honoured to be part of the winning team and thanked everyone for their support, dedicating her achievement to her family.

The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

"I felt great to be invited here and honoured. Thanks to everyone. Since I was a young child, my father taught me to work hard. It was my father's dream that his daughter compete at an international level. I feel great that I completed my family's dream," Champa Thakur told ANI.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final. A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, underscoring the rapid growth of women's kabaddi worldwide.

Captain Ritu Negi also expressed joy after clinching the Women's Kabaddi World Cup title after beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final in Dhaka. Ritu Negi thanked everyone for their support and said the win felt significant because the World Cup had not been held in 13 years.

"I would like to thank everyone, and we are very happy that we have won the World Cup. I would also like to thank PM Modi, who appreciated us a lot. Our World Cup happened after 13 years, and we won it," Ritu Negi said.

