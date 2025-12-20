I got really worried: Hardik's shot hits cameraman, allrounder checks on him after match

New Delhi, Dec 20 India all-rounder Hardik Pandya capped off a memorable T20I series against South Africa with a stunning display of power-hitting and a touching gesture of sportsmanship during the fifth and final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as he checked on the cameraman after one of his sixes bruised the latter’s shoulder.

Continuing his rich vein of form, Pandya smashed 63 runs from just 25 deliveries, peppering the stands with five towering sixes as India piled pressure on the visitors. One of those strikes, however, led to an unexpected moment when the ball crashed into a cameraman stationed near the boundary.

The cameraman escaped with just a bruise, and the incident prompted an immediate and heartfelt response from Pandya. Once the Indian innings concluded, the 30-year-old walked over to the boundary to personally check on the cameraperson.

In a video later shared by the BCCI, Pandya can be seen inspecting the part of the body where the ball struck, assisting with an ice pack provided as first aid, and embracing the cameraman in an apologetic gesture.

Reflecting on the incident, Pandya admitted he was shaken by what could have been a far more dangerous outcome.

“God was with me as well, that it didn't go anywhere above that, it hit him in the place where it will be bruised tomorrow, but at the same point of time, he was a very lucky man. I am very grateful that it didn't go higher. I got really worried inside because it was quite a clean hit. I just thought I would say sorry and check in. I have seen him around all the 10-11 years of my career. Just wanted to make sure that he was fine,” Pandya said in the video.

On the field, India were firmly in control throughout the contest. Tilak Varma complemented Pandya’s onslaught with a composed 73, guiding the hosts to an imposing total of 231 for 5. South Africa mounted a spirited chase, but Varun Chakravarthy’s four-wicket haul curtailed their momentum, restricting them to 201 for 8.

India ultimately secured a 30-run win, concluding the series with a decisive 3–1 outcome and emphasising their superiority in the shortest format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor