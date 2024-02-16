I-League 2023-24: Fourth-straight win takes Gokulam Kerala to second place

Sri Bhaini Sahib, Feb 16 Komron Tursunov scored a brace of goals as Gokulam Kerala FC continued their fiery form in the I-League 2023-24 as they thrashed Rajasthan United FC 4-1 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Friday.

Tursunov scored once in each half, first in the 28th minute and then in the 67th minute while Álex Sánchez (55th min) and Laishram Johnson Singh (80th min) contributed a goal each to Gokulam Kerala's scoreline. Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored the lone consolation goal for Rajasthan United in the final seconds of the match.

Tajikistan forward Tursunov struck his first goal since December, while league top-scorer Álex Sánchez extended his tally to 14 goals to help Gokulam win their fourth straight match. The 18-year-old Laishram Johnson Singh also came off the bench to score his first-ever I-League goal. Richardson Kwaku Denzell netted a consolation for Rajasthan United in the 90th minute. But the strike, his 11th of the season, did help him personally as it took him to within three goals of his Gokulam counterpart in the I-League Golden Boot race.

After failing to win their previous six games, the current winning streak, in which they have scored 14 goals, has entered the Malabarians into the title conversation again. Domingo Oramas’ side is now in second place, level on 26 points with Sreenidi Deccan, who have a game in hand. Mohammedan Sporting are at the top with 31 points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan United continue to languish in ninth place with 15 points from 14 matches. However, the Desert Warriors still have plenty of breathing room as they remain eight points above the relegation zone.

Gokulam Kerala will stay in Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Delhi FC on February 19, while Rajasthan United will travel to Mizoram to face Aizawl FC on February 23.

