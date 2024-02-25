I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong defeat TRAU, climb to fifth in the table

Kalyani (W.B.), Feb 25 Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva scored the winning goal as Shillong Lajong rallied to defeat TRAU FC 2-1 in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium here on Friday, moving up to fifth place in the standings. TRAU took the lead through Issahak Nuhu Seidu before Lajong found the equaliser due to an own goal. Rudwere Genar Silva sealed the issue for Shillong Lajong in the 72nd minute.

The win helped Lajong move to the fifth spot in the I-League table with 25 points from 15 matches. TRAU, on the other hand, are still fighting to beat the drop. They are at the bottom of the 13-team league table with seven points from 15 matches.

Shillong Lajong demonstrated a dominant possession game during the first half, controlling the midfield and crafting attacks with relative ease. Despite this dominance and the creation of several promising opportunities, their forwards struggled to find the back of the net, with a noticeable lack of finishing precision preventing them from capitalising on their chances.

One of the standout moments for Lajong came in the 25th minute, thanks to Kynsaibor Lhuid’s precise delivery from the right. Hardy Nongbri’s subsequent header, aimed at converting the cross, was met with a save from TRAU goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya, denying Lajong a lead.

Another significant opportunity arrived just before the halftime break when Nongbri, once again instrumental, floated a ball from the right flank. This time, Renan Paulino was the recipient, finding himself unmarked and in a perfect position to score. However, his volley sailed over the crosspiece, adding to Lajong’s frustrations in front of goal.

TRAU, on the other hand, had their own moment early in the half when Danish Aribam’s cross from the left created a chance. Unfortunately for TRAU, Bidyananda Singh’s attempt missed the target. For the most part, TRAU seemed to focus on counter-attacks.

The dynamics of the match shifted dramatically in the second half, as TRAU took the lead just a minute after the restart. Deepak Singh delivered a precise low cross to Issahak Nuhu Seidu, who was positioned at the edge of the penalty box.

The Ghanaian forward controlled the ball with his left foot, setting himself up for the shot. Seidu then took the opportunity to strike with his right foot. Despite TRAU goalkeeper Anjaneya managing to get a hand on the ball, the shot found the back of the net.

TRAU’s early goal in the second half boosted their confidence, allowing them to maintain pressure on the Lajong defence. However, this momentum faced a setback due to a costly error by their goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya, which led to an equaliser for Lajong.

The incident occurred in the 59th minute when Allen Lyngdoh delivered a cross towards the goal, a situation that typically would have been handled comfortably by a goalkeeper. Unfortunately for TRAU, Anjaneya bungled as the ball slipped through his hands, inadvertently crossing the goal line to gift Lajong an unexpected equaliser.

Lajong sealed the match in the 72nd minute. Damaitphang Lyngdoh received a lateral ball from fellow substitute Pursunep to set up Marcos Rudwere Genare Silva on the edge of the box.

The Brazilian forward was left unmarked and he found enough space and time to make a turn and curled home a ball that floated over the TRAU defence and goalkeeper before settling into the bottom right corner of the goal.

