I-League 2023-24: TRAU come alive to keep alive hopes of avoiding the drop

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), March 12 TRAU FC picked up their first away win of the I-League 2023-24 season as they beat Namdhari FC 2-1 at the Namdhari Stadium here on Tuesday, keeping alive their hopes of remaining in the competition.

All the damage was dealt in the first half courtesy of an own goal by Namdhari defender Harmanjot Singh in the 10th minute and Issahak Nuhu Seidu’s 34th-minute strike.

The new Ghanaian signing scored his fourth goal in three matches, and the first in a winning cause. For Namdhari, Harmanpreet Singh came off the bench to score his fifth goal of the season in the 77th minute, but it only proved to be consolation.

It was only the third win of TRAU’s dismal campaign, lifting them off the foot of the table to 12th place above neighbours NEROCA FC. The Red Pythons, however, remain 11 points from safety with just seven more games left to play. They will hope to keep the winning momentum going in their next match against Rajasthan United FC on March 15 in Kalyani.

After the defeat, Namdhari remained in the 11th spot with 19 points from 20 games. Harpreet Singh’s side will next face Shillong Lajong FC on March 16 in Sri Bhaini Sahib.

