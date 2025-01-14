I-League 2024-25: 10-men Real Kashmir hold fort against Sreenidi Deccan

Srinagar, Jan 14 Host Real Kashmir FC came back from a goal deficit twice despite being a player down as they held Sreenidhi Deccan FC to a 2-2 draw in an I-League 2024-25 clash that had everything from penalties and goals to a red card here on Tuesday. In the match played at the TRC Football Turf, Sreenidi Deccan took the lead twice in the match through Faysal Shayesteh and Angel Orelien only to see Real Kashmir’s Paulo Cezar and Muhammad Hammad scoring timely equalisers.

Real Kashmir’s Cameroonian recruit, Aminou Bouba, was shown the red card in less than a minute.

The draw meant Real Kashmir occupied the eighth spot in the points table with 10 points from eight games. Sreenidi Deccan, on the other hand, also have the same number of points after playing an identical number of matches but they see themselves in the ninth spot because of an inferior goal difference.

The match rocketed to an intense start when Bouba was dismissed for a foul inside the penalty area, leading to Shayesteh converting a penalty in the second minute to put Sreenidi Deccan ahead. Contrary to expectations, the 10-man Real Kashmir side did not retreat but responded swiftly.

Undeterred by the setback, Sreenidi Deccan regained the lead in the 15th minute. Following a series of passes that dissected the Kashmir defence, Orelien found himself with space to unleash a fierce shot that found the net, demonstrating the attacking prowess of the Deccan Warriors. The persistent spirit of Real Kashmir shone through yet again as they equalised for the second time in the 22nd minute. From a well-placed Lalramsanga free-kick, the Sreenidi Deccan keeper managed only a partial clearance, and Hammad was on hand to pounce on the rebound, driving the ball home to level the scores.

As the match progressed, both teams had opportunities to clinch the win. Sreenidi Deccan, inspired by their recent comeback victory against Aizawl FC, pushed hard. Vanlalremdika struck the woodwork, and Munoz’s header was brilliantly saved by the Real Kashmir goalkeeper, who also denied Orelien’s long-range effort that rattled the crossbar.

Despite playing a man down for virtually the entire match, Real Kashmir’s defence stood resilient, managing to hold off Sreenidi Deccan’s late surges to ensure the points were shared.

