I-League 2024-25: Paulo Cezar’s brace seals win for Real Kashmir against SC Bengaluru

Srinagar, Jan 19 Paulo Cezar scored a brace to help Real Kashmir FC return to winning ways in the I-League 2024-25 as they thrashed a 9-man SC Bengaluru 3-1 at the TRC Football Turf, here, on Sunday.

After Brazilian Cezar (28’, 55’) put the home side 2-0 ahead, Senegalese Abdou Karim hit the other goal for the hosts from the spot after SC Bengaluru goalkeeper Bishal Lama brought the Senegalese down inside the box and received a red card. All three of Real Kashmir’s wins have come on their home ground.

Ugandan Henry Kisseka netted a consolation goal for SC Bengaluru in the last minute of the match. SC Bengaluru captain Carlos Lomba was also sent off in the added minutes of the match.

The win helped Real Kashmir climb to the sixth spot in the standings. The Ishfaque Ahmed-coached side have 13 points from nine games with three wins, four draws and two losses.

It was yet another frustrating afternoon for I-League newbies SC Bengaluru. The bottom-placed side, who have five points from nine matches, have struggled incessantly in the tournament and have now gone winless in five matches. Determined to end a six-game winless streak dating back to December 4, 2024, Real Kashmir showed a positive intent and the right purpose from the outset.

They broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when a Lalramsanga cross from the left was headed home by Cezar. Their momentum nearly doubled shortly after with Cezar putting the ball back in the net from a rebound, but the goal was disallowed/

The second half saw Real Kashmir tighten their grip on the game. In the 55th minute, Karim skillfully drew the Bengaluru defenders before passing to an unmarked Cezar. The Brazilian forward rounded goalkeeper Lama to score his second goal of the match.

The match’s decisive moment came in the 70th minute when Karim was fouled by Lama in a clear scoring opportunity. Lama’s challenge earned him a direct red card, reducing SC Bengaluru to 10 men. Karim stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

