I-League 2024-25: Sreenidi Deccan secure first victory with 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers

Hyderabad, Dec 1 Sreenidi Deccan secured their first victory of the 2024-25 I-League season with a 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers at the Deccan Arena here on Sunday.

In their season opener, Sreenidi Deccan suffered a loss against Gokulam Kerala FC despite an early lead and dominant play. This match mirrored that scenario, with Churchill Brothers repeatedly threatening to sway the game in their favour. However, Sreenidi Deccan demonstrated they had absorbed the lessons from their defeat, effectively stifling Churchill’s advances with robust defending and strategic use of the offside trap.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute from a set-piece situation. David Castenada Munoz set up Brandon Vanlalremdika, who was then fouled by Thomas K Cherian at the edge of the box. The ensuing free-kick by Faysal Shayesteh sailed over the poorly timed jump of the Churchill wall and into the net, giving Sreenidi Deccan the lead.

The match’s pattern persisted into the second half, and Sreenidi Deccan doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute. A lapse in concentration by Churchill’s Stendly Teotonio Fernandes allowed Sreenidi midfielders to intercept a pass and quickly transition to attack. Munoz’s deft run attracted Churchill defenders, allowing him to pass to an unmarked Orelien, who clinically finished to make it 2-0.

Churchill Brothers rallied late in the game and scored in the 91st minute when a corner wasn’t cleared effectively by Sreenidi goalkeeper Ubaid CK. The ball fell to Hangshing, who fired home from the top of the box. Inspired by this goal, Churchill pressed for an equaliser, but Sreenidi Deccan’s defence held firm to secure the win. The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, was present during the match and interacted with the players of both teams.

