I say goodbye: Bhuvneshwar bids farewell to SRH after '11 incredible years'

New Delhi, Nov 28 India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday bid adieu to Sunrisers Hyderabad after spending over a decade at the franchise and thanked his former IPL team for "unforgettable and cherished" memories.

Bhuvneshvar starred in the capped bowlers list on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction as he was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 10.75 crore. He will return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB, the franchise he represented in the 2009 and 2010 campaigns.

"After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories. One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant. I will carry this love and support with me forever," Bhuvneshwar posted on X while sharing a compilation video of his time with SRH.

Bhuvneshwar began his IPL journey in 2009 with the RCB but didn't play in his first two seasons before moving to the now-defunct Pune Warriors.

After three seasons with the side, he secured a move to Sunrisers in 2014, where he went on to represent the team for more than a decade and became the side's all-time leading wicket-taker. He has played 176 matches and has 181 scalps to his name in the league.

