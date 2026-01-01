"I tried my best": Tanvi Sharma after losing to World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in India Open 2026

New Delhi [India], January 14 : After losing to World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in the India Open 2026 tournament, shuttler Tanvi Sharma said she tried her best but was tired in the third set.

"I was playing well in the first game, but there were some errors after 19-20. So I lost 20-22. But in the second game, I played very well from the start of the match, the start of the second set. So yeah, in the third game, when it was 11-5, 11-6, I got tired. But I tried my best," Tanvi told reporters.

Tanvi added that she was thinking of giving her 100 per cent rather than thinking about winning the match against the World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi. Coming to the match, Tanvi Sharma was outclassed by 20-22, 21-18, 13-21. The Indian shuttler lost the opening set but won the second before Wang Zhiyi outclassed her in the deciding set.

"I just thought I'd give my 100 per cent. I didn't think I would win the match, since she's ( Wang Zhiyi) the world number two. I just thought I'd give my 100 per cent, yeah. I think this match, yeah, gave me confidence playing the three games with the world number two. Now looking forward," she said.

Meanwhile, after suffering a defeat to Vietnam's TL Nguyen at the championship on Wednesday, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu said it was not her day and that she would go back to the drawing board to start preparing for the next BWF tournament.

"It was not my day. There were good rallies. At top-level tournaments, everyone does play well. After winning the first set, I lost the second game. In the third game, it was 11-10, and from there she took a 2-3-point lead. It is time to go back and prepare for the next tournament...The facilities on court here are fine...I hope I do well in Indonesia," Sindhu told reporters.

Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing India Open tournament after losing her Round of 64 match against Vietnam's TL Nguyen in three sets (20-22, 21,12, 21-15). Sindhu won the opening set of the match, but her opponent bounced back and won consecutive sets comprehensively to register a victory over India's ace shuttler.

