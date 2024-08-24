"I want Delhi to be sports hub": BJP leader Vijender Singh

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh claimed their focus is on making New Delhi a sports hub.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender on Saturday met Delhi's President of BJP Virendraa Sachdeva.

After the meeting, Vijender expressed his belief in supporting those who talk about the existing issues of people and told ANI, "The high command decides responsibilities. I met him (Virendraa Sachdeva) as I want Delhi to be a sports hub and convey the importance of sports to the people. Everyone does politics, but I support those who talk about issues, sports and the people."

Vijender also reaffirmed his stance to support Vinesh Phogat, who recently returned to India after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea to be awarded a silver medal in the women's 50kg event.

"I congratulate her. I supported her in the past, and I will continue to do so. She is a girl from our Bhiwani. I have seen her family since childhood, and hence, I will always stand by her," he added.

In the Paris Olympics, Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout after she breached the weight category.

She returned to India last week, and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and her uncle Mahavir Phogat also joined other close friends and relatives to welcome her in Jhajjar. Vinesh was welcomed with garlands and given a bouquet.

Vinesh has been in the limelight due to the speculations building around her joining Congress.

But on Friday, former Haryana Chief Minister and LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday labelled it as a "hypothetical question" and said that people would get to know if anyone would join the party.

In an interview with ANI, when asked if wrestler Vinesh Phogat will join the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "It is a hypothetical question. But athletes do not belong to one party alone, they are of the entire country. If anyone joins the party, you will get to know them. We welcome whoever joins the party, but it is a hypothetical question. It depends on her. Today, she has faced injustice. She should be given her due honour. She should be nominated to Rajya Sabha."

