"I want my debut to be memorable": Sangram Singh on his MMA debut

New Delhi, September 19 : Internationally acclaimed wrestler Sangram Singh is set to make his highly anticipated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia. The gold winner of the Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship will become the first Indian male wrestler to feature on the main fight card at the Global Martial Arts Association (GAMA) championship.

More than 6000 seats have been sold for the India vs Pakistan match which is scheduled to take place at the prestigious European University. The event is expected to be a sell-out, generating immense excitement among fans. Singh will compete in the 93 kg category against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir.

This indicates that the venue is fully booked and there are still a few more confirmations for the fight. Also, Sangram Singh the wrestler is quite excited about his first participation in the 93 kg category MMA fight against Pakistan.

Talking about gaining an additional 2-3 kg to ensure he meets the demands of his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh shared, "I believe that every bit of preparation counts. I want to be in the best possible shape for this fight."

On his nervousness regarding his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh said, "I see this as an exciting opportunity which has been presented by the Almighty. Few opportunities like these arise and the only thing you can think about is seizing it and making the best out of it. I aim to put on a great show, regardless of the outcome. I am nervous but I want my debut to be memorable. I am not so obsessed about winning rather than hoping to earn the respect of my peers and fans."

Also talking about making the country the first priority while participating in international events, the wrestler shared, "Representing my country on such a prestigious platform is a top priority for me. If you don't view your nation while being a participant in global events, something is lacking. I'm honoured to be the first Indian male wrestler in this position, and I aim to make my nation proud."

Sangram views MMA as a vital sport for youth engagement, referring to it as a "Yuva Ka Khel" he said, "This sport is for youths who aspire to pursue their passions and stay active. It embodies discipline, fitness, and the spirit of competition that they can incorporate into their lives. I hope my fight can pave the way for them to represent our country in the future."

Being the first representative of India to contest Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan, there will be other notable combatants who will also be representing their nations. Apart from India, the GAMA championship will also see additional participation from five notable nations including Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan & Ukraine, the media release added.

