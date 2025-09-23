‘I want to turn all faith into medal,’ says Bhagyashree Jadhav ahead of World Para Athletics C’ships

New Delhi, Sep 23 Bhagyashree Madhavrao Jadhav is all set to represent India at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. The para athlete aims to clinch a gold while playing on her home soil this time.

“This stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is iconic for Indian athletics. Competing here means everything to me. It’s where legends are made, and I want to showcase my best in front of the home crowd. Every throw is driven by the support of my family, my coaches, and the nation. I want to turn all that faith into a medal,” Bhagyashree said.

Jadhav’s story is truly remarkable. Growing up in the peaceful village of Honvadaj in Nanded, Maharashtra, her life was forever altered in 2006 when a devastating accident caused severe neurological damage.

She spent months on a ventilator, fighting to survive and undergoing intense rehabilitation that pushed her limits. Her family supported her refusal to give up.

Inspired by her brother and loved ones to pursue para-sports, Bhagyashree’s life changed in 2017 when she participated in her first competition at the Mayor’s Cup in Pune. She amazed everyone by winning two gold medals and a bronze, turning her despair into a powerful new drive.

Since then, Bhagyashree has progressively developed an international career as a shot put athlete in the F34 classification, which is for competitors with coordination impairments affecting their lower limbs. She secured a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games and represented India at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics. At the Paris Games, she proudly bore the Indian flag and finished fifth in the women’s shot put F34 event.

At 39, her passion shines even brighter. After winning gold medals in shot put and javelin at the 2025 Khelo India Para Games, Bhagyashree is now fully dedicated to the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, her largest home-stage competition yet. She trains tirelessly, improving her stability, release technique, and strength, using each session and event to enhance her performance.

Her journey, from battling for each breath on a ventilator to competing among the world’s top athletes, exemplifies accurate determination. Now, as she prepares to perform in front of her home crowd, Bhagyashree carries not only the hope of winning a medal but also the dreams of many inspired by her bravery.

Each throw will stand as a powerful symbol of resilience, honouring the unwavering support she received and demonstrating what can be achieved through sheer willpower and relentless effort. At the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, she aims not just to win but to spark lasting hope and pride for India’s para-sport future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor