"I want to work hard to make India proud at Olympics in future: Swapnil Kusale

Paris [France], August 6 : Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale said that he wants to work hard and make his country proud at the Summer Games again in the future.

Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Speaking at the press conference at the India House, Swapnil said that his dream is to win the Olympic gold medal in the future. He also dedicated his bronze medal at the Paris Olympics to India.

"I want to work hard to make India proud at Olympics in future. I have worked hard for this. My dream is to win the Olympics gold medal. For the next time, I will work to win the gold medal for India. I want to dedicate this medal to India," Swapnil said.

The India shooter added that now he will focus on everything and prepare himself to make a comeback.

"I will focus on my body and other things which are needed in shooting. I will focus on everything and come back again," he added.

When asked about Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale hailed the 22-year-old and said that she has performed really well at the Paris Olympics.

"She has performed really well at the Paris Olympics and she started India's medal tally. For her, there was a lot of positive energy in the contingent and for which many finalists qualified for the finals and could win medals," she added.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event earlier at the Paris Olympics.

Later, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker won the Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the Paris Olympics 2024 and won India's second medal.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.

