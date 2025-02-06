I wanted to be a cricketer, but father said no: Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri 

New Delhi, Feb 6 World Championship boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Thursday revealed that he wanted to be a cricketer but his father Dharmender Bidhuri said "no" to it.

Speaking to IANS, Gaurav said his father Dharmender Bidhuri was his first coach, who himself is a national-level boxer. "I used to play cricket a lot and I expressed my desire to my father but he said no, 'you will become a boxer'. I then gave it all to boxing and when I won the World Championship bronze medal, my father was in tears and so was I."

"I now feel the decision to opt for boxing was right but cricket is a different level of sport in India. Everyone just loves it and I do too," Gaurav said during a cricket tournament - Matri Swar T20 - at the NBA cricket ground here.

Gaurav further lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Fit India movement. "There should be more sporting tournaments like this. Like our PM Modi initiated Fit India movement, people are following it and such tournaments motivate every age group."

Earlier, Ayodhya Warriors won the first match of the 2nd Matri Swar T20 tournament.

Mahant Varun Sharma of Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Mandir gave away the awards to the winning side. Ayodhya Warriors scored 180/7 in 20 overs. Ayodhya captain Sandep Tyagi scored a brilliant 30 runs off 13 balls.

The opponent side managed to score 138/7 in 20 overs. Anup Dev scored 51 runs for the Media team but the other batters failed to give him support. Amit Chaudhary also scored 41 runs.

The star of the occasion was 57-year-old cricketer GS Harry. He bowled superbly and also gave some cricketing tips to the players present.

Dev Dutt, coach of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team (DCCI) was also present on the occasion.

