I was thinking how happy my mom would be, says Harleen on maiden ODI ton

New Delhi, Dec 25 India batter Harleen Deol, who notched up her maiden ODI hundred in the side’s 115-run win over the West Indies, said she was thinking how much her mother would be elated on seeing her get a century for the first time in international cricket.

At Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Harleen stood up to hit 115 off 103 balls, hitting 16 boundaries to lead India’s charge of making 358/5, their joint-highest total in women’s ODIs. She got her half-century in 62 balls, and then accelerated greatly to bring up her century in 98 balls.

"My mom keeps saying this thing that God gives happiness to those who share it. Those who don't share it, God says that he is not sharing it, as he won't be happy with such a small happiness. It's just God's plan. You just have to keep believing in it. Keep having trust in Him. That's the only thing.

"You can't think that I wish I could score 100 in the next 10 matches. But it's like, it can be possible too. When I was there, I was thinking how happy my mom would be. I remember when I got injured, everyone was around me. But then my mom was someone, she never got irritated because I couldn't walk. If you want to pick up a water bottle, you can't do it," said Harleen in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts.

The significance of Harleen’s knock is huge, considering she had suffered a knee injury while playing for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 and underwent an ACL surgery in Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues, who hit a 34-ball fifty while sharing a 116-run stand off just 71 deliveries for the fourth wicket with Harleen, recalled how happy she was on seeing the batter get her hundred.

"When I went to meet her, all she had to do was to get her leg straight as a rehab thing. I remember sitting there and tears falling down Harry’s face. As a friend, I couldn’t see it and from that day to now, I was so happy that when I was at the non-striker end, when this moment happened, I got extra emotional. I was so happy that you got that 100," said Harleen.

Speaking about how the rehab phase made her mentally tougher, Harleen stated, "When you are in rehab, you keep overtaking small challenges. So, you become mentally strong. We plan ahead without thinking – to do this and that, but it doesn't happen. So, I just take time - live one day at a time. Just enjoy that time, enjoy that moment. Next day, next start, next everything, next day."

The win also ensured India won the ODI series after previously winning T20I series 2-1. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play their final game of the 50-over series against the West Indies in Vadodara on Friday morning.

