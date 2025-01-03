I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge, says Pant on his defensive knock

Sydney, Jan 3 India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant reflected on his defensive of 40 off 98 balls in the fifth Test against Australia on Friday and said he was not in the mindset to take charge of the game.

Pant came to bat at No. 5 when India were already reeling at 57/3 in the opening session of the day. Playing according to the demand of the match, Pant took defensive guard and also suffered blows on his body on the green-top Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

"Definitely, it's painful but sometimes you've to do the hard work for the team and that's okay. Not thinking too much about where I got hit. I was just playing the ball to the best of my abilities and that's the only thing I can do and that's what I did," Pant said after the end of play.

"This is the first time I've got hit so much (on the body). In cricket, you can't plan anything. Everything happens for the first time at some point of time in your career. That was me today, not thinking about it too much.

"In this innings I was not in a frame of mind where I wanted to take charge of the game because the wicket was doing too much and the kind of situation we're in. While playing inside, I felt like I could play a little bit of defensive cricket. Yes, there's a time to attack but you have to feel that from inside," he added.

Commenting on the nature of the pitch, Pant admitted it was difficult to bat on while also acknowledging the need to adjust to the conditions.

"I think it should remain the same hopefully for us. I feel it was a little tough pitch, the ball was doing off the wicket quite a bit, especially after the end of the second session. As a cricketer, you have to adjust to whatever kind of condition you get and just try to make the most out of it," he said.

On India's first innings total of 185, Pant said it was far behind the par score but with the ball moving so much off the surface, they have a chance to stage a fightback on Day 2.

"I wouldn't say it's a par score, anything over 220 to 250 would be a par score but still a very competitive score because the way the ball is moving now - there's a lot of help for the bowlers and hopefully we can capitalise on that," the wicketkeeper said.

For Australia, it was pacer Scott Boland returned with the figures of 4-31 in his 20 overs and dismantled India's batting line-up. Pant heaped praise on Boland and called him an amazing bowler for his disciplined bowling.

"He's been an amazing bowler, the way he bowls - line and length - especially in Test cricket is quite difficult because he is used to play on these conditions. You don't feel like he is playing first initial matches, it feels like he's been there for a long period of time. That's the kind of experience he has playing in Australia. As an international cricket, I feel you should be able to find ways each and every day. Even when the bowler is bowling good on a given day but you gonna keep finding ways. All respect for him, but at the same time we've to find ways to tackle him," he said.

At stumps, Australia were 9/1 in three overs after Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja (2) on the final ball of the opening day.

