"I would love to have him": Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], March 10 : Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said that he would "love" to have Max Verstappen in his team if the Dutchman was available, but the team manager has also stated that the Silver Arrows' present objective is to develop their vehicle before thinking too far ahead.

There has been a lot of chatter about the driver market recently, with the suspicion that Verstappen may try to race elsewhere despite having a deal with Red Bull that now keeps him with the team until the end of 2028.

This has led to speculation that he may join Mercedes since a place has become open for 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's decision to go to Ferrari. Wolff was questioned at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend if it would be beneficial to the sport if Verstappen pursued a fresh challenge with another team, given that Verstappen and Red Bull had recently established themselves as a strong force in F1.

"I'd love to have him. But first, we need to sort out our car. I think we owe it to our drivers, George [Russell] and Lewis, to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year," Wolff said as quoted by Formula 1.

In terms of when Mercedes intends to decide on who will partner with Russell in 2025, Wolff says that the plan is to consider their options carefully as the current season plays out.

"I think we are going to wait. We have a few interesting options, and the more we can assess how the season pans out, young drivers with us against slightly older ones - that's not going to be decision which we want to take in the next few weeks, it's rather a few months depending on where it goes," he said.

Pressed on whether Verstappen is at the top of his list of possible contenders, Wolff said, "Let's word it like this - I think this is a decision that Max needs to take, and there is no team up and down the grid who wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car."

In the meanwhile, Mercedes is focused on improving its fortunes following a difficult two years. While the squad struggled to go ahead in 2022 and 2023, Wolff has explained why he is more certain that they will succeed this time around.

"It's a different confidence that I have in the group this time around, because at a certain stage, you're ticking all the boxes of the unknown, and where we are today it's been pretty clear where it points to," the Team Principal commented.

"It's just my feeling that we will come [out] on top. Is it good enough to beat Max in a Red Bull? No, it's not, but at least bringing ourselves back to a position of fighting for podiums and being right there. Yeah, hundred per cent sure we're going to get there," he added.

