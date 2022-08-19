IBA president Umar Kremlev holds meeting with sports officials of Palestine

Jerusalem, Aug 19 Internation Boxing Association (IBA) president came to Palestine with an official visit to hold meetings with sports officials of the country and to meet the national boxing team.

Together with NOC President Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub and President of the Palestinian Boxing Federation Mohammad Al-Salhout, Umar Kremlev visited a few boxing gyms.

The parties also agreed that the government of Palestine will allocate a place for the construction of a future boxing center.

As a good tradition, boxing equipment was gifted by IBA President to young athletes.

"Palestine has good potential and capacity for the development of boxing. After talking to young athletes, I see that there are many young people who could become stars in the ring in the future. We have to create conditions for them, including more places for training and competitions. This should be the main priority on the way to raising new champions," Kremlev said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor