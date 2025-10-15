Ibrahim Zadran fined for breaching Code of Conduct after third ODI against Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side’s third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The sanction came after Ibrahim was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an International Match*.

The incident occurred during the 37th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Ibrahim, on his way back to the dressing room after being dismissed, struck some equipment near the team area in frustration. Match officials deemed his conduct to be in breach of the ICC’s code, which seeks to uphold standards of respect and discipline on and off the field.

The ICC clarified that Level 1 breaches carry a range of penalties — from a minimum of an official reprimand to a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with the addition of one or two demerit points depending on the severity of the offence.

In Ibrahim’s case, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This marks his first offence within 24 months, meaning no further sanctions will apply unless he commits additional breaches in the near future.

“Ibrahim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graeme La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said in its statement.

Despite the incident, the day ended on a high note for Afghanistan, who completed a historic 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh with a commanding 200-run victory**. The win capped off a dominant series for the hosts, who were led impressively by **Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, while Ibrahim himself had been named Player of the Series for his consistent performances with the bat before the final game.

