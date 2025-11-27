ICC confirms record-breaking digital engagement numbers for Women’s World Cup 2025

Dubai, Nov 27 The ICC announced that the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set unprecedented digital engagement records, becoming the most digitally consumed women’s cricket event ever and one of the most-watched women’s sports events globally.

“The tournament captivated fans around the world, generating 5.2 billion video views, a dramatic leap from the 1.5 billion achieved during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Social media engagement soared to 279 million interactions, more than triple last year’s figure (84 million), while the ICC website and app attracted 8.5 million unique visitors, up from 3 million in 2024,” the ICC said.

“The title-winning campaign by Team India became a rallying point for millions, with raw, emotional moments from the field resonating deeply with fans. The winning moment alone amassed over 87 million views, while the jubilant scenes from the semi-final surpassed 70 million. Powerful images of sportsmanship after the final gathered 40 million views, and a heart-stirring celebration featuring legendary former players crossed 30 million views,” it added.

Never-before-seen camera angles and cinematic content also went viral worldwide, including one clip that exploded across platforms and even drew reactions from the players themselves.

Sanjog Gupta, ICC CEO, said, “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has redefined what is possible for women’s sport on the global stage. The scale of digital engagement reflects not just the passion of fans, but the power of the athletes, the stories, and the cricket they produced. This tournament has ignited a deeper emotional connection with audiences worldwide and accelerated the momentum of women’s cricket in an unprecedented way.

“These results reaffirm our long-term commitment to elevating the women’s game, through stronger events, broader access, greater investment and a digital strategy that brings fans closer to every moment.”

In parallel, the ICC continued to strengthen its commitment to player welfare and integrity of the digital sport ecosystem. As part of its ongoing social media monitoring programme, more than 2.4 million harmful comments were proactively blocked across ICC and player channels during the event, significantly reducing exposure to online abuse and harmful behaviour.

These milestone numbers reflect the accelerating rise of women’s cricket, the deepening connection between players and fans, and the transformative impact of immersive, digital-first storytelling on the global growth of the women’s game.

