ICC ensures Bangladesh's uninterrupted participation in T20 WC, ultimatum claims are false: BCB

Dhaka, Jan 7 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has clarified that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured it of Bangladesh’s continued and unhindered involvement in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, firmly rejecting media reports that suggested the Board was issued an ultimatum.

In a statement released following formal correspondence with the ICC, the BCB said the world governing body responded to its concerns about the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India, including the request to relocate the team’s matches. According to the BCB, the ICC reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Bangladesh’s participation and expressed readiness to collaborate closely with the Board on security-related matters.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," the BCB said in its statement.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the ICC had asked Bangladesh to travel to India to fulfil their fixtures or risk forfeiting competition points. The BCB, however, quashed the reports, stating that no such "warning or ultimatum" was communicated to them and all claims are "completely false".

"The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.

"The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team,” the statement read.

The BCB had approached the ICC after holding an emergency meeting on January 4, formally requesting that Bangladesh’s fixtures be moved to ensure the safety of players and officials.

The move followed a decision by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, the lone Bangladeshi player in the league. The franchise acted after receiving a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in response to reported atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are currently slated to feature in Group C, with matches against West Indies, Italy and England scheduled in Kolkata on February 7, 9 and 14, respectively, before a final group fixture against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

